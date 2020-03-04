The Tracking Risk Over Time Lab (TRTL) in the Department of Psychological Sciences at TTU is conducting a study on nonsuicidal self-injury urges and behaviors, such as self-cutting, burning, or hitting. The study involves completing questionnaires and an interview remotely using videoconferencing, as well as responding to short surveys on your cell phone over 2 weeks. No part of the study takes place in-person (face-to-face). Participants can earn up to $75.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.