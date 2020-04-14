For the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic (and perhaps beyond), the Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be going virtual, periodically e-mailing links to videos of its “golden oldies”, lectures and interviews which were raves when premiered and remain compelling and timely today. E-mails will also include links to lectures and resources about the West and the world produced elsewhere. If you are not already on the Institute’s e-mail list and would like to receive these e-mails, please let the Institute know by contacting Steve Balch at western.civilization@ttu.edu.