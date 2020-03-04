The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the awarding of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus. Those scholarships are:

Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship ($500) – Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech. Eligibility: Undergraduate student; Texas resident; First-Generation college student; Must have financial need; Minimum 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech completed; Minimum 2.0 GPA.

Bidal Aguero Endowed Scholarship ($500) – Named after Lubbock civil rights leader Bidal Aguero, publisher of El Editor, the oldest-running Hispanic newspaper in Texas. Eligibility: Undergraduate or Graduate student; Graduate of a high school within a 50-mile radius of Lubbock; U.S. citizen; Minimum 2.0 GPA; Enrolled full-time at Texas Tech; Financial need considered but not required; Preference for students with business-related major.

Diversity Success Scholarship ($500) – Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Eligibility: Rising Sophomore, Junior, or Senior; Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech (hours taken online before March 13, 2020 do not satisfy requirement); Minimum 2.7 GPA.

Apply online at https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/OIDScholarshipApplication. Application deadline is April 30, 2020.

Please direct any questions to Paul Ruiz, Lead Administrator, Office of Institutional Diversity, paul.ruiz@ttu.edu (806) 834-5415.