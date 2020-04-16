TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Apply for Scholarships

The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the awarding of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus.  Those scholarships are:

 

Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship ($500) – Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech.  Eligibility: Undergraduate student; Texas resident; First-Generation college student; Must have financial need; Minimum 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech completed; Minimum 2.0 GPA.

 

Bidal Aguero Endowed Scholarship ($500) – Named after Lubbock civil rights leader Bidal Aguero, publisher of El Editor, the oldest-running Hispanic newspaper in Texas. Eligibility: Undergraduate or Graduate student; Graduate of a high school within a 50-mile radius of Lubbock; U.S. citizen; Minimum 2.0 GPA; Enrolled full-time at Texas Tech; Financial need considered but not required; Preference for students with business-related major.

 

Diversity Success Scholarship ($500) – Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.  Eligibility: Rising Sophomore, Junior, or Senior; Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech (hours taken online before March 13, 2020 do not satisfy requirement); Minimum 2.7 GPA.

 

Apply online at https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/OIDScholarshipApplication.  Application deadline is April 30, 2020.

Please direct any questions to Paul Ruiz, Lead Administrator, Office of Institutional Diversity, paul.ruiz@ttu.edu (806) 834-5415.
Posted:
4/16/2020

Originator:
Paul Ruiz

Email:
paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity


