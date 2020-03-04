We are excited about this year’s Student Org Awards. Even with everything going on and how quickly our lives have changed in a short amount of time, we still want to recognize the phenomenal student orgs, students, and org advisors we have at Texas Tech. While we won’t be able to have a physical ceremony this semester, the awards will be hosted virtually. The deadline to submit nominations for the Student Org Awards have been extended! Nominations are now due Friday, April 10, at noon. Unsure if your student organization qualifies for an award? Want to recognize your org advisor or an amazing student leader? Check out the prompts below for each category to help you with your nomination. Best Example of Teamwork Has your org partnered with another student org or department this year to host a event for the community?

Has your org officers and members worked well together to host a successful program?

Did your org work with others to host programs throughout the year? Most Improved Student Organization Has your org experienced growth in membership over this year?

Has your org had growth in development or engagement of its officers or members this year?

Has your org experienced improvements in it’s org operations compared to the last year? New Student Organization of the Year Are you a new org and have had success in membership growth?

Are you a new org and have set goals and have been successful in meeting those goals?

Are you a new org and have had success in membership development and engagement?

Are you a new org and have participated in TTU activities or Lubbock community service? Outstanding Contribution to the Greater Community Award Has your org made a significant contribution to the community?

Has your org identified an existing problem and worked to improve it?

Has your org been committed to working with and for others in the local community?

Has your org been successful in inspiring and motivating others to act for a specific causes? Outstanding Organization Advisor of the Year Have a phenomenal student organization advisor?

Do you have a student org advisor that goes above and beyond for your group?

Do you or your student org often feel thankful for your student org advisor?

Not sure how your student org would function without your student org advisor? Outstanding Service Award Do you know a student who has made a meaningful contribution to Texas Tech and the surrounding community?

Do you know a student who gives back in an extraordinary way?

Do you know a student who impresses you with their service to Texas Tech and the surrounding community?

Do you know a student who has motivated you to act and give back to the community? Student Leader of the Year Do you know a student leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills?

Do you know a student leader who inspire others to step up too?

Have you been inspired by a student leader’s ability to lead others and impact they have made? Student Organization of the Year Has your student organization obtained a high level of achievement this year?

How has your student organization stood out among other organizations?

What has your student organization done to increase membership involvement and opportunities? Looking forward to seeing your nominations! Posted:

