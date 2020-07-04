Research, Instruction & Outreach librarians can help faculty with online resources and transitioning to online courses, including embedding content into courses, as well as help students find resources. Librarians are available via virtual consultation, phone, email and chat.
The Library has thousands of online resources including:
- 191,000 online journals, newspapers and periodicals
- Almost 1 million ebooks
- 380 databases
- 2 million architecture and art digital images
Just a few of our databases include:
- Mango Languages – choose from 70 world languages and dialects
- O’Reilly – 30K+ videos and interactive tutorials
- JOVE -- showcases scientific research via video
- 3D Anatomy, 3D Chemistry -- zoom, rotate and explore interactive models