Looking for a 1 credit course for summer? RaiderReady Program is offering three different courses that will teach you useful skills to help you be successful in your second, third, or fourth year at Texas Tech! Register for one of the courses below!
RRP 2100 RaiderReady: Second Year Seminar helps students successfully navigate their second year of college covering topics such as living off-campus and choosing a career, to budgeting and stress management.
RRP 3100 RaiderReady: Service and Research Seminar assists students in preparing for life after graduation by gaining experience and knowledge regarding Service Learning, Leadership, and Research.
RRP 4100 RaiderReady: Experience and Professional Skills Seminar helps students gain skills in career readiness and assists in successfully transitioning into a career after graduation.
These course are also available in the Fall!
If you have any questions about these courses or how to register, please contact RaiderReady@ttu.edu