HDFS 636: Advanced Topics

Tuesdays 9:00 am -11:50 am

This graduate seminar will explore foundational and innovative research on social influences that shape adolescent development into emerging adulthood. Discussions will illuminate ways in which parents, peers, siblings, and romantic partners contribute to socio-emotional, cognitive, and biological development across the teenage and emerging adult years. Furthermore, we will examine the potential benefits and consequences of these relationships on adolescent development, as well as their similarities and differences.

Special topics will include social influences on: risk taking

academic processes

dating and sexuality

self-regulation

bullying and rejection

the developing brain For questions regarding this graduate seminar, please contact Dr. Rogers at Christy.Rogers@ttu.edu

