The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is excited to announce the 5th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium on Thursday April 23, 2020. This virtual symposium will feature research and creative work by TTU faculty, staff, and graduate students, including presentations and panel discussions of Teaching at a Hispanic Serving Institution, Translation & Interpretation Pedagogies, Chicanx-Latinx Perspectives, and Images and Perceptions of Latinx Communities, among others.

The symposium will also feature a distinguished keynote address by Dr. Aron Aji of the University of Iowa who will speak on "Literary Translation and Global Communication" from noon to 12:50. Please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu for Zoom meeting information.

The following is an outline of the schedule. If you would like a full schedule and/or the Zoom meeting information in order to join us, please contact gabriel.partida@ttu.edu.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

11:00 a.m. Panel 1: Hispanic-Serving Institution Teaching Panel

12:00 p.m. Keynote Address: Aron Aji (Univ. of Iowa) “Literary Translation and Global Communication”

1:00 p.m. Panel 2: Translation and Interpretation Pedagogy Strategies

2:15 p.m. Panel 3: Chicanx-Latinx Working Group

3:30 p.m. Panel 4: Latin America and Its Diasporas

5:00 p.m. Panel 5: Images, Perceptions and Their Impacts on Latinx Communities

We hope to see you on the 23rd!





We hope to see you on the 23rd!