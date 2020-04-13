TTU K-12 is a fully online kindergarten through 12th-grade school providing individual courses and a full-time diploma program. Serving students since 1993, our courses follow the TEKS and are taught by certified Texas teachers. We are uniquely positioned to support your students as an online summer school solution or to finish the year strong.

For years, students have used TTU K-12 as a summer school alternative, for remediation, to fit more in a busy schedule in the upcoming school year and to graduate early. We offer more than 150 online courses and CBEs for grades kindergarten through 12. Courses and CBEs offer remote, online proctoring and we provide a grade report to students' home school district, which awards credit to the student.

Learn more about testing out of a course now. Explore options for online summer school.