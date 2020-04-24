TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fulbright U.S. Student Program - Funding to go abroad!
Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
  • round-trip transportation
  • monthly room and board stipend
  • health coverage 
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* 

Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process. 

Online Info Sessions
  • April 28 at 1:00 PM
  • April 29 at 11:00 AM
  • May 4 at 2:00 PM
To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu.
  
For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu. 
