round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*



Join us today at 1:00 PM to receive guidance and advice on the application process. Email us at pesa@ttu.edu to register.

Future Online Info Sessions April 29 at 11:00 AM

May 4 at 2:00 PM To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu . For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes: Posted:

4/28/2020



Originator:

WENDOLI L Flores



Email:

wendoli.flores@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

4/28/2020



Location:

Online



