JOIN US TODAY: Fulbright U.S. Student - Funding to go abroad!
Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
  • round-trip transportation
  • monthly room and board stipend
  • health coverage 
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* 

Join us today at 1:00 PM to receive guidance and advice on the application process. Email us at pesa@ttu.edu to register.

Future Online Info Sessions
  • April 29 at 11:00 AM
  • May 4 at 2:00 PM
To register for an online info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu.
  
For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu. 
4/28/2020
4/28/2020

WENDOLI L Flores
WENDOLI L Flores

Email:
wendoli.flores@ttu.edu

Honors College
Honors College

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2020

Online
Online

