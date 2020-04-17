The Department of Design is looking for millennial IT employees who have been in their current job for less than two years. We are exploring office environment preferences of millennial employees and the relationship between new millennial employees’ office design feature satisfaction and their onboarding outcomes, including job satisfaction, job stress, organizational commitment. Participants must be born between 1981 and 1996. Participation will involve a one-hour focus group to share your opinion about the office environment. At the end of the focus group meeting, you will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.





To participate, click on the link https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ezgYE2kp3djEIDP If you have questions, please contact Huili Wang at huili.wang@ttu.edu.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.