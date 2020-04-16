Survey of Military Veterans Involved in the Plant and Soil Sciences

Thank you for your interest in participating in our survey. This research study is about military veterans and their involvement with the plant and soil sciences

Your participation is completely voluntary and there are no direct benefits for your participation. The survey will take 15-20 minutes and you will answer questions about your demographics, mental and physical health as well as any involvement with the plant and soil sciences. Your participation is completely voluntary. You can and stop at any point. At the end of the survey, you will be given the opportunity to sign up for basic horticulture workshops as well as a VR therapeutic landscape study.

There are no foreseeable risks to your participation. To protect your confidentiality no identifiers will be collected.

Your information collected as part of the research, even if identifiers are removed, will not be used or distributed for future research studies.

We appreciate your time and effort for this research study.

Link to the study: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HLKXTLV

If you have any questions about this research, please contact Dr. Catherine Simpson at catherine.simpson@ttu.edu and 806-834-5691. If you have questions about your rights as a research participant, contact the Human Research Protection Program, Office of Research & Innovation, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.