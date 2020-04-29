Class of 2020, Let Us Celebrate You! Sign up for Lavender Graduation here!

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement will not be able to host an in-person Lavender Graduation this May. However, we still want to celebrate your accomplishments!

In lieu of an in-person Lavender Graduation, our Office will be compiling a yearbook and a short video showcasing our participating LGBTQIA graduates! Students committed to their practice of 'allyship' are also welcome to participate. We want to give each graduate the chance to reflect on their time at Texas Tech, share any lessons learned, and honor the mentors who have shaped the person they are today. Additionally, the Office will mail via the United States Postal Service the Lavender Honor Cord, Lavender Scholar lapel pin (for graduate student participants), and other Lavender Graduation materials to graduates for free!

This year's Lavender Graduation is open to any LGBTQIA students, as well as those students committed to their practice of 'allyship,' who are graduating in May, August, or December 2020 from Texas Tech University (any school, college, and campus) or Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Please fill out the above form if you are interested in participating in and/or receiving the various components of this year's Lavender Graduation. Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

If you have any questions, please reach out to administrator Stephen Chao at 806-834-3824 or stchao@ttu.edu. More information can be found on our website.