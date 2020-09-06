In BTEC 5001 Transcriptomics: Principles and Applications, a new “virtual hands-on” course, you will be introduced to the techniques of transcriptomic profiling and analysis. You’ll develop an in-depth understanding of RNA-seq experiments, from sample preparation to carrying out proper data analysis.

Sign up now and join us online to connect with new virtual classmates and learn about cutting-edge scientific techniques, including:

How to design an RNA-seq experiment.

The standard methods of RNA extraction and quality control.

The standard methods of generating sequencing libraries for Illumina platforms.

How to perform alignment and quantification of expression of RNA-seq datasets using the DNAstar platform.

