Follow Environmental Health & Safety on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for safety tips and campus updates. The handle is @TexasTechSafety.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TexasTechSafety/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TexasTechSafety Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/texastechsafety/

Have suggestions on useful safety posts? Send your ideas to heather.coats@ttu.edu Posted:

4/23/2020



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Departmental