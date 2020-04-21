This summer you have the possibility to learn German at Texas Tech from the convenience and safety of your own home or wherever you are.

GERM 1310: Survival German Language & Cultures will be offered for the first time online this year during Summer I.

Each module contains readings and videos that will familiarize you with cultural values and practices you can expect to encounter in the German speaking world. The course also trains you in basic vocabulary and grammar to help you ask and understand questions and communicate your needs in a variety of settings.

This course is a perfect way to fulfill the multicultural requirement during the summer (from wherever you are!) or prepare you to study abroad /work or holidays in a German speaking country.

The course covers the following topics:

Orienting Yourself and Finding Your Way Around

Out and About

Dealing with Business

Personal Interactions

Big and small Emergencies





For more information, contact Claudia Schumann at claudia.schumann@ttu.edu