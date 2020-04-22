TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Need a Multicultural and Social & Behavioral Sciences Requirement?
 
Students will study human culture in historical perspective by examining the development of culture as well as comparing present cultures. Major topics to be examined are anthropology and its subfields; the characteristics of culture; language and communication; social, personality, and gender identity; patterns of subsistence and exchange; sex, marriage, and the family; kinship and other methods of grouping; politics, power, and violence; spirituality, religion and the supernatural; mechanisms of change; and global challenges and the role of anthropology.

Course Requirements:  Exams, an essay, short quizzes

Questions?  Contact Lap Siu at lap.siu@ttu.edu
4/22/2020

Lap Siu

lap.siu@ttu.edu

SASW


