Study Spanish in Sevilla this Fall - Today is the Deadline!

Study abroad this fall at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain!

 

This fall, you will take 12 hours of Spanish in just one semester – allowing you to complete your foreign language requirement in a supportive, immersive environment.  Explore Sevilla, Spain, and practice your Spanish while feeling the comfort of being on a Texas Tech campus abroad.

 

Apply today! The application deadline has been extended to May 15.

 

Next Steps:

1.     Apply now.  Don’t delay!

2.     Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator (lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu; 806-834-1328) to set up an advising appointment.

3.     Apply for the Buena Vista Scholarship – application deadline has been extended to May 15!

4.     Review new, reduced cost of the program!

5.     See what the Center in Sevilla has to offer.
Posted:
4/30/2020

Originator:
Lanna Sheldon

Email:
Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


