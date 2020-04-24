Dear Texas Tech University Student,



Let’s get real. You’re the expert when it comes to what’s happening in college. So we need your help to make Texas Tech University the best it can be for you and your friends.



Share your real talk in the “#RealCollege During COVID-19” Survey. We chose you simply because you attend Texas Tech University. In appreciation, you can win $100 for completing the survey.



Click here to share your story.



Be honest - everything you say is confidential. If you have questions, send us a note at hopeCOVIDsurvey@temple.edu.



Thank you, D. Matthew Gregory, PhD

Dean of Students

Texas Tech University

deanofstudents@ttu.edu Posted:

4/24/2020



Originator:

Dean of Students



Email:

deanofstudents@ttu.edu



Department:

Dean of Students





Categories

Research

