Would you say that Spanish (the language and the culture) is an important part of who you are? If so, you may be interested in taking SPAN 2303, SPAN 2304 or SPAN 3315 in Summer or Fall 2020. For more information, please contact Dr. Alicia Luque (alicia.luque@ttu.edu) or Sylvia Flores (sylvia.flores@ttu.edu).



4/28/2020



Sylvia Flores



sylvia.flores@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





