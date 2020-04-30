Do you speak English as a second language (or

third, or fourth . . . )? If so, would you like free

editing help from a skilled Technical Communication

specialist?



Seniors in Technical and Professional Editing are

looking for people who speak English as a second

language who might benefit from having a paper

edited. They will edit 15 pages (double-spaced) for

free. These pages can be from an article or a

dissertation. They will then meet with you for one

hour to explain their suggestions. The editing will be

complete by Tuesday, April 17th.



If you have 15 pages now, and can meet for an

hour with a tutor before the 17th, please e-mail me

and tell me your major and your native language. I

will match you with a student editor who will

contact you directly and request your document.

There are only ten editors available this year—the

first ten respondents will receive free editing.



Best wishes,

Dr. Eaton

Assistant Professor

Technical Communication and Rhetoric