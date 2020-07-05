TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
NEW Accelerated BBA to Master of Science in Finance.

All Finance majors. Begin taking graduate courses your senior year, and apply up to 9 hours of graduate coursework toward your undergraduate degree! The deadline to apply has been extended to April 29th!

Questions? Contact Whitnie.Hill@ttu.edu


 
Posted:
5/7/2020

Originator:
Melissa Martin

Email:
Melissa.Martin@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories