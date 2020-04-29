The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2020-2021 Service Learning Faculty Fellows Program. The Service Learning Faculty Fellows (SLFF) program fosters a community of scholars who integrate the philosophy, pedagogy, and process of service learning into each component of their professional lives—research, teaching, and service. As is evidenced in the University’s Strategic Plan and Mission Statement, as well as through programs and recognition, the Texas Tech community is paying increased attention to the role of civic engagement in the development of our students. The SLFF program naturally embodies the goals and mission of the University and is a wonderful way for faculty to learn more about becoming a truly integrated scholar.

There will be 2 options of cohorts for you to participate, an August OR December Date. Our plan is to still have the August date face to face but if things change, we will plan accordingly.

The SLFF program is open to all permanent, full-time faculty and instructors at TTU, and previous experience with service learning is not required. As a SLFF, participants will receive a stipend and funding opportunities.