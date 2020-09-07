Human Resources is proud of present VIRTUAL Summer Book Club on

The Power of Habits by Charles Duhigg.

“In The Power of Habits, award-winning business reporter Charles Duhigg takes us to the thrilling edge of scientific discoveries that explain why habits exist and how they can be changed.

From the boardrooms of P&G to the sidelines of the NFL to the front lines of the civil rights movement, Duhigg presents a whole new understanding of human nature and its potential.

At its core, The Power of Habits, contains an exhilarating argument: The key to exercising regularly, losing weight, being more productive, and achieving success is understanding how habits work.

By harnessing this new science, we can transform our business, our communities, and our lives.”

Please see below for our Zoom meeting dates, we hope you can join us!

If you weren't able to attend Session 1, 2, or 3 - jump into Chapter 8 & 9 and join our next discussion!





Session 4- Chapter 8-9 - July 22nd

To register, please email: maclay.buie@ttu.edu

The Power of Habits is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble!