Are you looking for engaging, fun, and meaningful on-campus work? The TECHniques Center is starting recruitment for our Fall 2020 tutor positions and we want you to apply! We are currently seeking tutors from all majors!







ABOUT OUR POSITIONS:



*Pay begins at $10.00 / hour for undergraduate tutors and $11.00 / hour for graduate tutors





*We offer LOTS of paid training



*Work hours are flexible



*No late night or weekend work hours



*We pride ourselves in fostering a supportive and positive work environment



*All tutors are eligible to earn a tutor certification through the College Reading and Learning Association (a great resume item)







We are looking for tutors…



*Who have a strong understanding of course material



*Who have a positive attitude, energy, and the desire to help others



*Who have strong organizational and time managements skills



*Who have earned at least 40 credit hours and have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA (transfer hours may count).