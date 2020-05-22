Managing our time as writers of longer projects, like dissertations and thesis, can become difficult. If your writing needs a kick start or you want to try out new writing practices, Graduate Writing Groups can help. Graduate Writing Groups will meet during Summer I and Summer II and will be held online via Zoom until further notice.





Each weekly session lasts 3 hours. The first few minutes are dedicated to goal setting. The majority of the time is spent in individual writing. At the end of each session, group leaders will help students reflect on their progress and set new goals for the next session. Interested? Apply at go.grad.ttu.edu/writinggroup.





The deadline to apply is May 25th.