Are you looking to pick up some new data analysis skills for your research projects, to build your CV/resume, or maybe just to make cool graphs?

This summer, the Department of Psychological Sciences is hosting a two-day statistics workshop on using R to visualize, transform, and model data!

The online workshop will be held from 3:00-4:30pm on Wednesday, June 17th and Thursday, June 18th via Skype for Business. Both sessions have been organized and will be led by senior graduate students in Experimental Psychology. Attendees will have exclusive access to slides and handouts that may serve as valuable resources for future data analysis.

No prior experience with R is required - all educational backgrounds are welcome to attend!

For more information and/or to sign-up, please visit the workshop website at:

https://winsonfzyang.github.io/RWorkshop/