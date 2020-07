Raider Red wants YOU to go to RAIDER ROUNDUP!

JOIN YOUR FELLOW RED RAIDERS IN KICKING OFF THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! At Raider Roundup there will be: - FREE Whataburger - Live Music from Slade Coulter - Yard Games - 9 Square - and MORE! Meet us at Urbanovsky Park on SUNDAY August 23rd at 7 pm for a celebration to kick off the BEST year yet! Posted:

7/1/2020



Originator:

Hannah Eichman



Email:

hannah.eichman@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 8/23/2020



Location:

Urbanovsky Park



Categories

Orientation