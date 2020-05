Join us Summer II for ID 3382- History of Interior Design : Introduces a global and cultural perspective to furniture and interior elements from the 15th century through present day. Emphasizes the elevation of forms, relationships, to previous historical periods, and implications for current and future designs.

Offered T-TR from 10:00 am - 12:50 pm Posted:

5/14/2020



Originator:

Erin Sopronyi



Email:

erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Design DOD





Categories

Academic

Departmental