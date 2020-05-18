TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn a new language online this summer!

Summer I:

Beginning Chinese I – CHIN 1501

Intermediate Chinese I – CHIN 2301


Summer II:

Beginning Chinese II – CHIN 1502

Intermediate Chinese II – CHIN 2302


Why learn the Chinese language?

  • Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects.
  • Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world.
  • China has one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures, for over 5,000 years.
  • China is the second-largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the U.S.
  • Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection, and no case.

Benefits of online courses:

  • Self-paced, flexible learning
  • Native Chinese instructors
  • Online paper and oral exams
  • Rich interactive online activities
  • Collaborative learning environment
  • Oral-proficiency-oriented course design
  • Online meeting with your instructors to correct your pronunciation

The Department of Classical and Modern Languages & Literatures is a gateway to languages and cultures from across the globe!


Contacts: Ms. Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu); Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
5/18/2020

Originator:
Jessica Thomas

Email:
jessica.e.thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
eLearning Marketing


Categories