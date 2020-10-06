TTU Procurement Services and Operations Division are working to obtain and stock most of the PPE that will be needed by departments to return to normal operations under CDC recommendations. There are long lead times on some products, but the Operations Division has adequate product in stock as we begin to reopen campus. The teams are working to place additional orders and expect more inventory throughout the summer.

PPE will be available through the Central Warehouse, and soon will be available to purchase through TechBuy to make purchasing efficient and easy. Procurement Services will develop a training document to assist with the TechBuy ordering process. In the meantime, purchases may be made by emailing central.warehouse@ttu.edu. As we reopen the campus, MailTech will begin delivering PPE supplies to the individual departments.

Items that should be purchased centrally through the Operations Division Central Warehouse include:

Cloth masks

3-ply disposable masks

KN95 and some N95 masks

No-touch thermometers

Hand sanitizer (Gallon containers will be sold to refill smaller containers; smaller containers will also be sold as they become available.)

Disinfectant wipes

Goggles/safety glasses

Aprons/coveralls/hair and shoe covers

Nitrile and latex gloves

If you have questions in regard to the availability and recommended quantities needed, please contact Carey Hewett, carey.hewett@ttu.edu. If you have special requests or questions about the procurement process, please contact Jennifer Adling, jennifer.adling@ttu.edu. For example, special requests would include a large quantity of cloth masks that are needed for your department or specialized PPE equipment needed for your lab.