Texas Tech's National Wind Institute (NWI) is part of the workforce skills training program awarded last year by the Governor's office and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). As part of the program, NWI is working with academic and industry partners on curriculum development for Cyber-Physical Security Training in the energy and water industry. One of the program milestones is to prepare a new module on Wind Energy Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and cyber-physical security for an existing course in the Wind Energy Program.

If you are interested in receiving a certification of completion for the module as part of the program, you are required to complete the module, take a quiz, and complete a TWC employment eligibility form. For further information and to access the training modules, please contact Dr. Manohar Chamana, m.chamana@ttu.edu. After completing the modules, you will submit your home address at the end of the Google form in order to receive the eligibility packet. A self-addressed, stamped envelope will be included in the packet to return the completed documents. We want to avoid any sensitive information transfer through emails. In order to receive the program certification, the eligibility packet will need to be completed and returned in the self-addressed stamped envelope to the program manager of the Wagner-Peyser grant, Tracie McClaran. The solicited information will be securely maintained, as required by TWC, and will be counted as a partial completer of the program module, and the certification. Posted:

5/18/2020



Originator:

Tracie McClaran



Email:

tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu



Department:

Strategic Partnership





Categories

Academic

Departmental

