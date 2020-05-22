You are eligible to participate in this research if you are:

a full-time, undergraduate student at Texas Tech; AND 18 years old or more.

Should you qualify:

You will complete a 10-minute online survey on undergraduate students’ college life by clicking this survey link: https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e9xp3w20j95EbFr You will enter your email address at the end of the survey to receive a gift card via your email.





Your participation and data are confidential otherwise asked by the law. If you have any questions about this study, please email Dr. Soohyun Yi at soohyun.yi@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.