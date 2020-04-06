Have you ever wondered how ordinary people could commit such an extra-ordinary crime like the Holocaust? Do you want to learn more about the Holocaust and how people could become perpetrators? Then register for GERM 4306 this fall! We will learn about Perpetrator Studies, discuss literature, film, graphic novels, and theoretical texts to answer the question: Were all the Germans under the Nazi regime monsters, and if not, how can a normal person support or commit these crimes?

The class is run in English online with synchronous and asynchronous sessions, and accepts students with a sophomore standing or above. No prior knowledge of perpetrator studies or of the Holocaust is required.

If you have questions, please email belinda.kleinhans@ttu.edu.