Join us Summer II for ID 1381: Intro to Interior Design: A survey of basic principles and concepts, including aesthetics and processes relevant to the built environment using a holistic approach. Includes, but is not limited to, design elements and principles.

Offered T-TR from 2:00 pm - 4:50 pm Posted:

6/3/2020



Originator:

Erin Sopronyi



Email:

erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Design DOD





Categories

Academic

Departmental