NBC Learn, a digitized archive of images, primary source documents, and historic stories, was negotiated and brought to campus by the Office of the Provost and the Office of the CIO in May 2014. For the last six years, IT, eLearning and Academic Partnerships, the TLPDC, University Libraries, and colleges have collaborated to coordinate outreach to our campus. Since the inception of the service, TTU has used this resource to enhance online and face-to-face classes, and to provide a rich educational resource for faculty and students. Many faculty have incorporated NBC Learn materials into their Blackboard courses. Unfortunately, NBC has notified TTU that they will no longer provide the service beginning July 1, 2020. The collaborative campus group is working together to locate alternatives and coordinate campus notification.