Congratulations to the 2020 University Student Housing Professing Excellence winners! These faculty and instructors have been recognized by on-campus residents for going above and beyond inside and outside of the classroom. The following faculty and instructors have been recognized by the nominating students, as well as our keynote speaker Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, in the video (linked below). 2020 Professing Excellence winners: · Dr. Boker Agili, Electrical and Computer Engineering · Kristen Bigbee, Accounting · Dr. Gail Bentley, University Studies · Brittney Golden, Psychological Sciences · Yamato Kitahashi, Classical and Modern Languages & Literatures · Jill Davis, Marking & Supply Chain Management · Dr. Dominick Casadonte, Chemistry · Dr. Harold Gurrola, Geology and Geophysics · Dr. James Wetherbe, Information Systems and Quantitative Sciences · Dr. Atul Parvatiyar, Marketing & Supply Chain Management Professing Excellence Recognition Ceremony Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeoLazu2wj0&feature=emb_title Please join University Student Housing in congratulating our winners! For more information about Professing Excellence, and past winners please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/professingexcellence.php. Posted:

6/9/2020



Originator:

Katie Ericson



Email:

katie.ericson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Academic

Departmental

