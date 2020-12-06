Our individual courses and CBEs offer students options for the summer. They can take classes from wherever they are, at anytime, on their own schedule.





Students can make up credits or test out of courses with our complete list of CBEs. Or they can make more room in their fall schedule or accelerate graduation.





Our full-time option allows students to study from anywhere at any time to pursue interests like arts or athletics, or to simply work from home. They can earn their diploma at their own pace.

