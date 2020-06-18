Women's & Gender Studies is proud to announce that WGS 2305 is back on the schedule of courses for Summer II.
There is not a "special approval" code and the course is open to all students. The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students.
- Course Name: WGS 2305 - Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World
- Catalog description: WGS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.
- ONLINE CRN 73571
Who can take this class?
- WGS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit.
WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.
