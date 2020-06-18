

Course Name: WGS 2305 - Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World

Catalog description: WGS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.

ONLINE CRN 73571 There is not a "special approval" code and the course is open to all students . The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students.



Who can take this class?

WGS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit. WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.



CONTACT: , Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335 WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression. Tricia Earl , Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742.4335 Women's & Gender Studies is proud to announce that WGS 2305 is back on the schedule of courses for Summer II.Therea "special approval" code and the course is. The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students. Posted:

6/18/2020



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





Categories

Academic

