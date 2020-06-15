An additional section of FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for registration (CRN 43055) for the Fall 2020 semester! Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meals preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.