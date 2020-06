Are you an ‘ugly American’ or a ‘sustainable traveler’? Or maybe you’re somewhere in between. Why do we travel? What impact are we having on the communities and environments we visit? Are tourist dollars helping local people or have they entered into a ‘devil’s bargain’ by inviting us in? We will discuss these questions and more in Anthropology of Tourism (ANTH 3300 & ANTH 5323) MWF 1-1:50 synchronous online. For more information contact Dr. Griffith at Lauren.Griffith@ttu.edu