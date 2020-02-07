We will be accepting nominations for the 2020 Distinguished Staff Awards until July 10th at 5:00 pm. Many nominations have already been submitted in an effort to recognize staff for their excellence, leadership, and exemplary service to Texas Tech. This award program is designed to be highly competitive and serves to promote greater individual staff recognition. Human Resources Talent Development, with the support of the Office of the Chancellor and the Office of the President, invites you to recognize an outstanding staff member by nominating them for one of the available staff awards.

We are more than happy to look up any information you may need in order to submit a nomination. Please email maclay.buie@ttu.edu and we will assist with anything you may need.



To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/dsa/index.php? and click on the 2020 Distinguished Staff Awards icon.



Please contact Talent Development (806-742-0530) or e-mail awards.recognition@ttu.edu with any questions.

The 2020 Distinguished Staff Awards nominations are due Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm.