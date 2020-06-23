We are seeking college students to participate in a study, which seeks to understand polysubstance use such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis.



You will be invited to complete online questionnaires because of COVID-19. The study is expected to take no more than 60 min. Your participation is voluntary, and your responses are completely confidential.



Please contact to Qiuxia at qiuxia.wu@ttu.edu or Winson at winson.yang@ttu.edu to participate while slots are still available.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University