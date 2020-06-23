At our December 2017 annual IT Year in Review, we launched the TTU Office of the CIO “Excellence in IT Innovation Award,” created to recognize TTU areas and departments outside of the central IT Division that have demonstrated exemplar use of innovative technology to improve services and experience for Texas Tech students, faculty and staff. Please note that the award recipients may be announced in December 2020 or in December 2021 (combined with FY21 nominations) dependent on campus operations. Based on current information, the TTU IT Division does not plan to host our annual IT Year in Review in December 2020.

For Fiscal Year 2020, we invite any Texas Tech University faculty or staff member to nominate an innovative, technology-based project, based on the following general criteria:

Project substantially completed by TTU faculty, staff, and/or student worker(s);

Majority of project implementation occurred during the nominating fiscal year;

Project supports key institutional strategic priorities, and associated operations and business needs;

Project provides tangible benefit to TTU and must involve innovative use of technology; and

Project use of innovation significantly improves service to faculty, staff, or students.

Please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/awards/ to learn more or submit an eligible project — all nominations must be received by 5:00 pm. on Friday, September 18. Our award selection process:

Mid-June: Nominations Open

September 18, 2020: Nominations Close

October-November 2020: Chief Information Officer will lead a review panel that will determine award recipient(s)

December 2020: Award recipient(s) may be announced

We thank you in advance for your nominations and look forward to recognizing the outstanding and innovative use of technology by the TTU Community this year. You may review past award recipients by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/awards.

For questions regarding the nomination process, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.