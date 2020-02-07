TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Summer II 2020 Online Sections Available - LPC CORE Credit
We are offering multiple online sections of our very popular WGS 2300 "Intro to Women's & Gender Studies" course for Summer II. As you know, this course helps fulfill the LPC core credit.

Please let your students know that they have a choice to learn from our popular instructor, Dr. Katy Ballard.  Specific sections are available in Raiderlink.
  • Summer II - WGS 2300.D04 CRN 73038
  • Summer II - WGS 2300.D05 CRN 73067
If you are wondering why you should take WGS 2300, here are a few:

  • Future Career - The program emphasizes critical thinking across disciplines, which is vital to success in any career you choose. 
  • Personal Life - Many WGS students report that their courses have had a profound impact on their lives by providing them with a means of understanding their experiences as people in society. 
  • Building Communities - WGS students often use their skills to benefit their local communities, homes and societies
For additional top reasons, check out our career guide here; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/advising_whystudywgs.php

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, www.wgs.ttu.edu
7/2/2020
7/2/2020

Originator:
Gloria Virginia Flores

Email:
glorflor@ttu.edu

N/A
N/A


