Environmental Health & Safety has created a COVID-19 Awareness Training and other safety training videos to help education on topics related to disinfection, hand hygiene and mask use.

COVID-19 Awareness Training You can watch the video and then submit the Exam if you need a completion certificate that you watched the training.

Please note the exam process is not automated and will be graded in the order received.

Safety Videos Hand Washing

Glove Removal

Face mask use and care

Proper Disinfection Please send any questions or requests for other useful videos to safety@ttu.edu Posted:

7/2/2020



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Departmental

