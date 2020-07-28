The TLPDC in collaboration with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2020-2021 Institute for Inclusive Excellence.



This program was created in 2009 and provides faculty members (including tenured, tenure-track, non-tenure-track, professors of practice, or instructors) with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.



The application is due on August 21st for more information visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Programs/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence.php or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst by email at erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu. Posted:

