This program is designed to support Texas Tech faculty interested in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The grants are sponsored by Market Lubbock and are competitive. All applicants will be evaluated by a committee of iTTU Mentors, Innovation Hub staff, and Texas Tech faculty. Faculty who are awarded the grants will become "ambassadors" for innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech for the academic year awarded.

The faculty ambassador bio, photo, and course will be listed on The Hub website.

Click here to see how you can be awarded a $2,500 grant!



DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS August 1st, 2020.